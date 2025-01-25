January 2025 has indeed turned out to be an exciting month, especially for astronomers and stargazers. The January night sky is offering us a spectacular celestial event with the alignment of six planets, which are Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. A planet parade, also called a planetary alignment or planet line-up, is not rare but not that common either, especially six planets aligning. The six planets have already aligned in the sky, four of which are visible to the naked eye and two which require the assistance of a telescope or binoculars. The planets, though millions of kilometres apart, appear to be aligned from our view point on Earth due to their position on the ecliptic plane. Planetary Parade 2025: 6 Planets To Align in the Sky Tonight, When and How To Watch Rare Celestial Event in India.

January 2025 Planetary Alignment Best Viewing Dates

The display has been visible since January 18, and the planets form a stunning arc in the sky. The best dates to view the planets are on January 21, January 25, and January 29, which is the new moon night. The planets should be visible from 07:00 PM local time.

January 2025 Planetary Alignment Skywatching Tips

If possible, step away to a place that is away from the city lights and light pollution, such as a rural area. The three planets that can be easily located are Venus, Mars, and Jupiter. Though Saturn is not as bright as the other planets, its close proximity to Venus will make it easy to locate the planet as well. Once you locate one planet, you should be able to locate the others as well. However, if you have difficulty, there are several apps that can assist you in locating the planets. Or you can also watch the January 25 planetary alignment through live streaming. Watch the video below. Planetary Alignment 2025 Peak Dates: Rare Planet Parade Visibility Dates, How To Watch the 6 Planets Gracing Night Sky and More, Details About the Spectacular Celestial Event Explained.

January 25 Planetary Alignment Live Stream

The planetary alignment happens when the planets line up on the same side of the sun around the same time. This rare event is truly a sight to behold, and it’s one you do not want to miss. It is a special moment in the sky that does not always happen.

