Manila [Philippines], March 22 (ANI): The Philippines government has made a series of high-profile arrests of Chinese spies, with many facing charges of espionage and illicit intelligence gathering in recent months. The crackdown comes amid rising concerns over China's involvement in the Philippines' sensitive military and government operations, as tensions in the South China Sea continue to escalate, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

The Philippine National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced the arrest of two Chinese nationals suspected of illegally collecting data around key facilities in the capital, Manila.

According to the report, NBI alleges that three Filipino accomplices were paid to drive a vehicle equipped with a device capable of intercepting radio signals within a 1 to 3-kilometre radius. The car was reportedly driven near several critical sites, including the presidential palace, the US Embassy, and Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine military headquarters.

Authorities suspect that the vehicle was used to collect thousands of pieces of sensitive data. The NBI is now investigating whether the Chinese government played a role in the operation, Nikkei Asia reported.

This arrest is one in a string of similar cases this year. Nikkei Asia reported that in mid-January, an engineer with ties to a People's Liberation Army-affiliated university was detained for allegedly using surveillance equipment in his car to gather footage of several military bases. Later, in late January, five additional Chinese nationals were arrested for deploying drones to monitor the activities of the Philippine military and coast guard around naval facilities on Palawan Island, a strategically important location in the disputed South China Sea.

With China's growing presence in the region and the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea, the Philippine government faces mounting pressure to safeguard its national security. The recent series of arrests serves as a stark reminder of the growing challenge posed by espionage activities and foreign interference within the country's borders, Nikkei Asia cited.

As investigations continue, authorities are pledging to remain vigilant in defending the nation's sensitive facilities and ensuring that foreign actors, including those from China, do not undermine Philippine sovereignty. (ANI)

