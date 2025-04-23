Manila [Philippines], April 23 (ANI): In a significant foreign policy adjustment, the Philippines has eased longstanding restrictions on official interactions with Taiwan, marking what analysts view as a strategic pivot amid rising tensions with China, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

The revised policy, implemented on April 15, now permits most Philippine government officials to visit Taiwan for economic and trade missions, without needing special approval, as long as they use regular passports and refrain from using formal titles, the RFA reported.

This development reverses decades of strict rules that barred Philippine officials from travelling to Taiwan or engaging with Taiwanese counterparts without prior clearance. The change, detailed in a memorandum published by the state-run Official Gazette, is intended to "maximise opportunities for development" in key economic sectors, RFA cited.

Taiwan welcomed the shift, noting its position as the Philippines' ninth-largest trading partner. Taiwan's foreign ministry expressed optimism that this decision would bolster bilateral ties and expand practical cooperation between the two sides.

According to Radio Free Asia, J Michael Cole, a senior fellow at the Global Taiwan Institute in Taipei, interpreted Manila's move as a response to the evolving geopolitical climate. According to Cole, both Taiwan and the Philippines share common security concerns, particularly in light of China's increasing assertiveness in the region.

"Manila is recalibrating its China policy, recognising that deeper ties with Taipei could offer mutual benefits in the face of common threats," Cole stated.

In recent years, tensions in the South China Sea have escalated, with repeated confrontations between Philippine and Chinese vessels over disputed territories. Many of these areas lie within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but are also claimed by Beijing. This backdrop of maritime friction has spurred Manila to seek new alliances and reinforce regional cooperation, with Taiwan emerging as a natural partner, RFA cited.

The policy shift reflects a broader strategy to assert Philippine sovereignty while diversifying its international partnerships amid the growing uncertainty in regional security dynamics. (ANI)

