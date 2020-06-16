Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Philippines Puts City Back Under Virus Lockdown

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 08:51 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Philippines Puts City Back Under Virus Lockdown
World. (File Image)

Manila (Philippines), Jun 16 (AP) Philippine officials have placed a central city back under strict lockdown and retained quarantine restrictions in the capital for another two weeks as coronavirus infections continue to spike alarmingly.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved in a televised meeting Monday night with key Cabinet officials a recommendation to lock down Cebu city anew and retain quarantine restrictions in metropolitan Manila where many of the nearly 26,500 infections and more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

First imposed in mid-March, the COVID-19 restrictions in Metro-Manila, the seat of government of more than 12 million people, have been among the longest in the world.

“The battle with COVID isn't over,” Duterte said.

Also Read | Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

“I can't stop you from going out and I can't catch all of you ... don't blame us. Do not forget that we warned you about the grave consequences.”

The Philippines has been under intense pressure to slowly reopen the economy, which is under threat of a looming recession, despite continuing viral outbreaks. (AP) RUP RUP 06160847 NNNN Amiens and Toulouse were also present at the hearing in an attempt to overturn their relegation, although they are not arguing for a league restart.

Judge Bertrand Dacosta said he will deliver his verdict either Monday or Tuesday.

The LFP canceled the league two days after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe ordered all sports competitions to be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He specifically mentioned soccer in his address to parliament on Apr. 28.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion. Lyon finished seventh and missed out on a Europa League place while Amiens and last-place Toulouse went down.

Amiens and Toulouse have proposed a 22-team league next season.

They argued that relegation was unjust because there were no statutes in place for such a scenario, and that it was an arbitrary decision considering the standings could have been different if the pandemic had led to the league shutting down earlier.

Lyon argued that the table was unfair because teams had not played the same amount of games home and away or met the same opponents. It said the league should be declared void if it can't be resumed.

Ligue 1's director Didier Quillot sat across from Aulas at a sometimes heated hearing and defended the LFP's decision.

“We acted with pragmatism,” he said.

Aulas argued that missing out on European competition would impact finances and weaken Lyon's presence in the transfer market. Lyon can still qualify for the Europa League if it beats PSG in the League Cup final — which was not canceled.

A lawyer for Lyon said that the health situation could have improved between April 30 and late May, while the league repeated it was only acting on government orders. Quillot also said it was not possible to delay the start of the new season on Aug. 23, in part because of a new TV rights contract with broadcaster Mediapro.

Aulas argued that next season could begin in mid-September in line with the Spanish league. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Cebu infections lawyer Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain Philippines soccer Spanish league
You might also like
Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Football

Kylian Mbappe Must Leave Paris Saint-Germain to Realise Full Potential: Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modric
Looking for a Singapore Divorce Lawyer? Gloria James-Civetta & Co. A Name You Can Trust!
Auto

Looking for a Singapore Divorce Lawyer? Gloria James-Civetta & Co. A Name You Can Trust!
Team 'Goals'! Mexican Murdered Teen's Soccer Teammates Let Him Score One Last Time by Kicking The Ball Off His Coffin, Emotional Video Will Melt Your Hearts
Viral

Team 'Goals'! Mexican Murdered Teen's Soccer Teammates Let Him Score One Last Time by Kicking The Ball Off His Coffin, Emotional Video Will Melt Your Hearts
What Is a “Hit Piece” and Why Should I Care?
News

What Is a “Hit Piece” and Why Should I Care?
Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Updates: Dutch Star Rejects Lucrative PSG Offer to Sign New Liverpool Deal
Football

Virgil van Dijk Transfer News Updates: Dutch Star Rejects Lucrative PSG Offer to Sign New Liverpool Deal
Philippines Independence Day 2020: 16 Incredible Facts About the Philippines You Probably May Not Have Known
Viral

Philippines Independence Day 2020: 16 Incredible Facts About the Philippines You Probably May Not Have Known
Giloy and Ashwagandha Can 100% Cure Coronavirus Infection, Claims Baba Ramdev
Health & Wellness

Giloy and Ashwagandha Can 100% Cure Coronavirus Infection, Claims Baba Ramdev
Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Cricket

Sourav Ganguly Gives Update About IPL 2020, Says ‘BCCI Exploring Possibility of Conducting the Tournament in Empty Stadiums’
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement