Manila (Philippines), Jun 16 (AP) Philippine officials have placed a central city back under strict lockdown and retained quarantine restrictions in the capital for another two weeks as coronavirus infections continue to spike alarmingly.

President Rodrigo Duterte approved in a televised meeting Monday night with key Cabinet officials a recommendation to lock down Cebu city anew and retain quarantine restrictions in metropolitan Manila where many of the nearly 26,500 infections and more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact With Chief Ministers of All States & UTs Today & Tomorrow: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

First imposed in mid-March, the COVID-19 restrictions in Metro-Manila, the seat of government of more than 12 million people, have been among the longest in the world.

“The battle with COVID isn't over,” Duterte said.

Also Read | Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020.

“I can't stop you from going out and I can't catch all of you ... don't blame us. Do not forget that we warned you about the grave consequences.”

The Philippines has been under intense pressure to slowly reopen the economy, which is under threat of a looming recession, despite continuing viral outbreaks. (AP) RUP RUP 06160847 NNNN Amiens and Toulouse were also present at the hearing in an attempt to overturn their relegation, although they are not arguing for a league restart.

Judge Bertrand Dacosta said he will deliver his verdict either Monday or Tuesday.

The LFP canceled the league two days after Prime Minister Édouard Philippe ordered all sports competitions to be called off because of the coronavirus pandemic. He specifically mentioned soccer in his address to parliament on Apr. 28.

Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain was declared champion. Lyon finished seventh and missed out on a Europa League place while Amiens and last-place Toulouse went down.

Amiens and Toulouse have proposed a 22-team league next season.

They argued that relegation was unjust because there were no statutes in place for such a scenario, and that it was an arbitrary decision considering the standings could have been different if the pandemic had led to the league shutting down earlier.

Lyon argued that the table was unfair because teams had not played the same amount of games home and away or met the same opponents. It said the league should be declared void if it can't be resumed.

Ligue 1's director Didier Quillot sat across from Aulas at a sometimes heated hearing and defended the LFP's decision.

“We acted with pragmatism,” he said.

Aulas argued that missing out on European competition would impact finances and weaken Lyon's presence in the transfer market. Lyon can still qualify for the Europa League if it beats PSG in the League Cup final — which was not canceled.

A lawyer for Lyon said that the health situation could have improved between April 30 and late May, while the league repeated it was only acting on government orders. Quillot also said it was not possible to delay the start of the new season on Aug. 23, in part because of a new TV rights contract with broadcaster Mediapro.

Aulas argued that next season could begin in mid-September in line with the Spanish league. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)