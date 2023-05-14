Brussels [Belgium], May 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday held a meeting with European Free Trade Association (EFTA) ministerial delegation led by Swiss Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin in Brussels. The two sides exchanged views on enhancing trade across critical sectors.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Piyush Goyal stated, "Met European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Ministerial Delegation led by @ParmelinG, Swiss Federal Councillor in Brussels today. With both sides looking for closer cooperation, exchanged views on enhancing our trade across critical sectors, leading to mutual growth & prosperity."

Also Read | US Shocker: Texas Man Shoots and Kills Girlfriend For Having Abortion, Arrested.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal will participate in the first ministerial meeting of India- European Union Trade and Technology Council (TTC) scheduled to take place in Brussels on Tuesday. Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will co-chair the meeting, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in the press release.

The EU side is co-chaired by Executive Vice Presidents Dombrovskis and Vestager. The formation of the TTC was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in New Delhi in April 2022.

Also Read | Night Swimming in Dubai: UAE Opens Three New 24/7 Beaches to Expands Its Tourism.

On Monday, Goyal will have a bilateral meeting with EVP Dombrovskis, followed by Working Group-3 stakeholder consultations in the presence of business leaders from both the EU and India. The World Group III (WG3) meeting focuses on Trade, Technology and Resilient supply chains and would have six business leaders from the EU and India, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's press release.

In the afternoon, the Minister will attend a business event organised by the Federation of Enterprises in Belgium (FEB) and deliver the keynote address. Besides, the three Indian Ministers will also call on the Belgian Prime Minister and the President of the European Commission.

On Tuesday, Minister Goyal will attend a stakeholder event for Working Groups I and II. Group I focuses on digital governance and connectivity while Group II deals with clean and green energy technologies.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry press release, this event will also have the participation of eight business leaders from each side who will present their views or suggestions.

Goyal will deliver a special address at this event. This meeting will also see the participation of EAM and EVP Vestager. Later in the day, Goyal will attend a bilateral meeting with European Commissioner for Internal Trade Thierry Breton. The two sides will discuss issues pertaining to the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector, startup ecosystem and e-commerce.

This would be followed by the first ministerial meeting of the India-EU TTC which will be attended by the External Affairs Minister, the Minister for Commerce and Industry and the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)