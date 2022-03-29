Dubai [UAE], March 29 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon the gem and jewellery industry to triple their exports target from about USD 35 billion exports at present to go for 100 Billion Dollar target worldwide.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always focused on the gems and jewellery sector and aims to make India the number one in the world in the G&J sector of not only the Made in India but also Designed in India jewellery, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a press statement.

"I am sure this Centre will also play an important role in helping us meet the very, very ambitious target in our India-UAE business engagement and will serve as a global business touch-point to give our produce to international countries across the world from the UAE," said Goyal, in his address during the Inaugural Ceremony.

Stating that in the Vishnu Purana there is a description of the 'Syamantaka' gem, which had the power to bring prosperity and plentitude to the possessor, Goyal said jewellery has been part of our culture and tradition and represents as a symbol of style and status in the society.

The G&J sector, at about USD 35 billion in exports, contributed to nearly 10 per cent of over USD 400 Billion exports target India scaled this financial year. (ANI)

