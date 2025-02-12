Marseille [France], February 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Marseille on Tuesday (local time) ahead of their engagements in the city.

In Marseille, they will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project, a significant international collaboration in nuclear fusion research. In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honor Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on February 12: Abraham Lincoln, Charles Darwin, Gundappa Viswanath and Park Bo-young - Know About Personalities Born on February 12.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the CEOs Forum in Paris.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation. It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment, and ensures a better future for the coming generations."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sidelines of Paris AI Action Summit 2025.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "This is more than just a business event--it's a convergence of the brightest minds from India and France. You are embracing the mantra of innovation, collaboration, and elevation, driving progress with purpose. Beyond forging boardroom connections, you are actively reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and France."

He also underlined the deep trust and shared values between India and France, citing democratic values, innovation, and serving the people as the pillars of their friendship.

"India and France aren't just connected by democratic values. Deep trust, innovation, and serving the people are the pillars of our friendship. Our relationship isn't limited to just our two nations. Together, we're providing solutions to global problems," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also co-chaired the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.The week-long summit culminated in a High-Level Segment attended by global leaders, policymakers, and industry experts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)