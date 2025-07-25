Male, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Friday jointly inaugurated a state-of-the-art building of the defence ministry of Maldives in Male.

The prime minister also handed over 72 vehicles and equipment for use by the Maldives National Defence Force.

The defence ministry building is a "concrete building of trust" and it is a symbol of our "strong partnership", Modi said.

"India will continue to support Maldives in the development of its defence capabilities. Peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean region is our common goal," he said.

In a social media post, Modi described it as "yet another instance of strong India-Maldives cooperation."

"Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the eleven-storey building is a symbol of the strong and long-standing defence and security cooperation between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

The MoD building has been constructed with India's financial assistance and will contribute towards enhancing the capabilities of the defence and law enforcement authorities of the Maldives, it added.

The prime minister arrived here from London in the second and final leg of his two-nation trip.

Modi was accorded a warm welcome with Muizzu and a number of top ministers of his government receiving him at the Velena International Airport.

Hours later, Modi was accorded a colourful ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at the iconic Republic Square. PTI

