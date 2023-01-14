New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced 'Aarogya Maitri' project, under which India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country impacted by natural disasters or humanitarian crises.

"During the COVID pandemic, India's 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative supplied made-in-India vaccines to over a 100 nations. I would now like to announce a new 'Aarogya Maitri' project. Under this project, India will provide essential medical supplies to any developing country affected by natural disasters or humanitarian crisis," PM Modi said.

In his opening address at the concluding session of the Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi said that India will launch a 'Global-South Science & Technology initiative' to share its expertise with other developing nations. He said that India will also institute 'Global-South Scholarships' for students from developing nations to pursue higher education in India.

"I am happy to announce that India will establish a 'Global-South Center of Excellence'. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South," PM Modi said.

In his remarks at the concluding session of the Voice of Global South Summit, PM Modi said, "India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a 'Global-South Science & Technology initiative' to share our expertise with other developing nations." He said that the ancient wisdom of India inspires the theme of today's session of the Voice of Global South Summit.

PM Modi said, "We all appreciate the principle of globalisation. India's philosophy has always seen the world as one family. However, developing countries desire globalisation that does not create Climate Crisis or Debt Crisis. He said that India wants a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole."

Highlighting India's approach in development partnerships, PM Modi said, "In its development partnerships, India's approach has been consultative, outcome oriented, demand driven, people-centric, and respectful of the sovereignty of partner countries. I firmly believe that countries of the Global South have a lot to learn from each other's development experiences." (ANI)

