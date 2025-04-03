PM Modi was received by Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the BIMSTEC dinner (Photo/ BIMSTEC Secretariat)

Bangkok [Thailand], April 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the BIMSTEC dinner in Bangkok on Thursday evening. He was received ahead of the dinner by Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli were among other leaders present at the BIMSTEC dinner.

According to a video of the BIMSTEC Secretariat, PM Modi was seated next to the Nepal Prime Minister and Bangladesh Chief Advisor.

The Thailand PM received the Heads of State and Heads of Government who attended the BIMSTEC Dinner in Bangkok.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Thailand Prime Minister.

This was the second meeting between the two leaders. PM Modi had earlier met her on the margins of the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane in October last year.

They reviewed the progress in the entire gamut of bilateral relations and ways to add greater momentum to the India-Thailand bilateral partnership, and also exchanged views on the regional and multilateral issues. They witnessed the signing of several bilateral documents.

PM Modi also met former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra and called him "a great friend of India".

"A productive discussion meeting was held with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Bangkok just a short while ago. I would like to thank the Thai people and government for their warm welcome and also express solidarity with Thai people following the earthquake that occurred a few days ago," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Thailand on Thursday released a special stamp based on the Ramayan mural paintings from the 18th century to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that he looks forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen collaboration with the interest of the people in mind. (ANI)

