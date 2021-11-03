Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday concluded his five-day foreign visit to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK after enhancing India's self-declared renewable energy commitments at COP26 in Glasgow, and outlining India's position on global issues at G20 Summit.

At the Conference of Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, PM Modi delivered a "seminal" statement at the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) and highlighted the range and depth of climate actions taken by India along with future goals that the country has set for itself.

During his COP26 address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070. He declared that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

Highlighting India's efforts to combat climate change, PM Modi stated that India is the only major economy that has worked and delivered on the Paris commitments both in letter and spirit.

Noting that climate change is a "big threat" to the existence of some developing nations, PM Modi said that he feels it's his duty to raise the voice of developing countries.

Later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and British Prime Minister Johnson launched the Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative in Glasgow. The launch was part of the India-UK Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

PM Modi also attended the launch event of Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States and announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will build a special data window for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) for timely information about cyclones, coral-reef monitoring, coast-line monitoring through satellite.

He also participated in the Build Back Better for the World (B3W) event and laid stress on four aspects in infrastructure creation including sustainable and transparent finance that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

In Rome, Italy, PM Modi attended the G20 Summit and held several bilateral meetings with top world leaders.

PM Modi met with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the 16th G20 Summit. During the meeting, leaders of India and the EU reviewed a wide range of issues covering political and security relations, trade and investment.

During his Rome visit, PM Modi also interacted with the community members from various organisations including representatives of the Sikh community. Prime Minister also held various bilateral meetings with several heads of the state on the sidelines of the G20. He met German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

In Rome, Prime Minister also met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. The Prime Minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-France Strategic Partnership.

While attending the three sessions on issues like Global Economy, Climate Mitigation and Sustainable Development, Prime Minister highlighted how India has always been serious about its global obligations.

He also emphasised the need to recognise Indian vaccines at the earliest. He backed the 15% minimum corporate tax rate which will prove to be a vital step in making the global financial architecture fairer.

Emphasising the need for Climate Mitigation and Climate Justice, Prime Minister presented three actionable points in front of G-20 partners. He also noted that it is essential that, in post-COVID recovery, the world's great priority must be on the UN's sustainable development goals. (ANI)

