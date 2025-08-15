New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed thanks to French President Emmanuel Macron for his warm greetings as India celebrates its Independence Day.

In a post on X on Friday, PM Modi highlighted that India values the strategic partnership and remains committed towards deepening it for the benefit of Indians and the French.

He wrote, "Thank you, my friend President Macron, for your warm greetings on India's Independence Day. We value our strategic partnership and remain committed to deepening it for the benefit of our people."

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had warmly congratulated India as the nation celebrates its 79th Independence Day.

He wrote on X, "Warm congratulations to the people of India on your 79th Independence Day!I fondly recall welcoming my friend @NarendraModi to France in February, and look forward to deepening our strategic partnership towards 2047 and beyond."

Wishes have poured in from across the world as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day.

Earlier on Friday, from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered bold announcements in his 12th Independence Day address to the nation, which indicate India is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India's first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a tenfold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for "Naya Bharat" (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

On India's 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country's growing global stature and strong international friendships. (ANI)

