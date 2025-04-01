New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received Chile President Gabriel Boric Font at Hyderabad House, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said that Font and PM Modi will hold extensive discussions on expanding India-Chile bilateral ties.

Also Read | What Is Liberation Day? Here's Everything You Need To Know About US President Donald Trump's Tariff Announcements on April 2.

In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi warmly receives President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will have extensive discussions on expanding the strong India-Chile bilateral ties."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1906966162904100898

Also Read | Layoffs 2025: 24,401 Tech Employees Laid Off by 92 Companies, Automobile, Retails, Entertainment and Other Sectors Also Affected.

Earlier in the day, Font paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and also signed the visitors', diary.

In a post on X, Font said, "Together with our delegation of ministers and parliamentarians, we paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, the memorial erected in his honor in New Delhi. His legacy reminds us that with India, we not only share common interests and a future of great opportunities for our people, but also shared fundamental values."

https://x.com/GabrielBoric/status/1906960120258719902

Jaiswal in a post on X said, "President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring his lasting message of peace & non-violence. A moment of reflection on the enduring legacy of the Mahatma & shared values that unite India and Chile".

Earleir teh Chile President said that his country's delegation is in India to strengthen and strengthen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1906943090512044391

Earlier in the day, Font began his visit to India, which he labelled as a "momentous occassion".

https://x.com/GabrielBoric/status/1906881600723534200

"We're here to strengthen and strengthen our ties, and that's why I'm joined by government officials, the National Congress, business leaders, leaders in the fields of innovation and culture, distinguished professors, and students. A busy schedule, I'll keep you posted!" he said.

The Chilean President met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the start of his State visit to India, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1906938498344747014

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boric's visit from April 1-5 is aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)