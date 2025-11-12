Thimphu [Bhutan], November 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Bhutan's fourth and former King, Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and later jointly inaugurated the Kalachakra Empowerment ceremony in Thimphu, marking a significant moment in the deep spiritual and cultural ties between the two countries.

The Kalachakra, one of Tibetan Buddhism's most sacred and elaborate rituals, is being observed as a three-day empowerment ceremony, conferring blessings and authorisations for advanced meditative practices aimed at achieving enlightenment.

The empowerment ceremony is part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival 2025, organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan from November 4 to November 17.

The Prime Minister is in the Himalayan nation from November 11 to November 12, during which he will attend several official programmes and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival. He will also attend the 70th birthday anniversary celebration of the country's fourth king.

The Global Peace Prayer Festival is a landmark spiritual gathering bringing together Buddhist leaders, practitioners, and peace advocates from around the world.

The Kalachakra Initiation and Empowerment ceremony will be presided over by Je Khenpo, the senior religious hierarch of Bhutan.

It will offer profound teachings on the sacred connection between individuals and the universe and the innate Buddha nature present within all beings.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Prime Minister held wide-ranging discussions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during his visit to the Himalayan country.

The discussions covered areas such as energy, defence, and technology.

PM Modi hailed the meeting, saying it covered the full range of ties between the two countries.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations. We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he said in a post on X.

Along with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, PM Modi also inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project and called it an "enduring symbol" of the friendship between New Delhi and Thimpu.

"Fuelling development, deepening friendship and driving sustainability! Energy cooperation remains a key pillar of the India-Bhutan partnership. Today, we inaugurated the Punatsangchhu-II Hydropower Project. This is an enduring symbol of friendship between our countries," he stated in another post on X.

PM Modi also announced the decision to establish an immigration checkpoint in Hatisar, located across from Gelephu in Bhutan, to facilitate connectivity and streamline cross-border movement.

Enhancing Bhutan's development cooperation, a line of credit of Rs 4,000 crore was also extended to the country, along with three MoUs being exchanged.

Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival stands as a historic occasion of unity, devotion, and collective healing, offering a powerful message of compassion, faith, and hope in an increasingly divided world. (ANI)

