Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech and security with the Emir of Kuwait, Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and both leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Ahead of his talks with Kuwait's top leadership, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace. On the second day of his two-day Kuwait visit, PM Modi was received by Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Also Read | 'I'm Still Alive': King Charles III Tells British Sikh Well-Wisher As His Cancer Treatments Continue (Watch Video).

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation. In this context, they agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership', the statement said

Later, PM Modi also said in a post on X, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gets Kuwait's Highest Honour Civilian Award 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer', 20th International Award by a Country (Watch Video).

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1870779268172783971

PM Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of the over one million-strong Indian community in Kuwait. Al-Sabah also expressed appreciation for the contribution of the large and vibrant Indian community to Kuwait's development.

PM Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its Vision 2035 and congratulated Al-Sabah for the successful holding of the GCC Summit earlier this month. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for inviting him yesterday as a 'Guest of Honour' at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup, the MEA statement said.

Al Sabah reciprocated the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region. The Kuwaiti Emir looked forward to the greater role and contribution of India towards the realisation of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Prime Minister Modi invited Al Sabah to visit India, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Medal by Kuwaiti Emir Al-Sabah.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1870792898465399242

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is awarded to Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)