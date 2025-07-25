London [UK], July 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met His Majesty King Charles III at the Sandringham Estate in England on Thursday, where the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral ties and avenues for deeper collaboration between India and the United Kingdom.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty King Charles III. We discussed different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. Other subjects of discussion included education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, which are subjects His Majesty is very passionate about. We also talked about environmental protection and sustainability," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the meeting focused on bilateral issues and noted progress in ties. He stated that the leaders discussed ways to work together in promoting Ayurveda, Yoga and Mission LIFE (Lifestyle For Environment), with the goal of sharing these benefits with the UK.

"PM @narendramodi met His Majesty King Charles III at Sandringham Estate in England today. They discussed bilateral issues & progress in ties. They also discussed avenues for collaboration in promoting Ayurveda, Yoga and Mission LIFE (Lifestyle For Environment), to spread the benefits to the UK. PM presented a sapling to His Majesty to be planted in Sandringham Estate in autumn as part of the #EkPedMaaKeNaam campaign," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Highlighting King Charles' commitment to nature and sustainability, Prime Minister Modi added, "His Majesty King Charles III is very passionate about nature, environment and sustainable living. Thus, his joining the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) movement is very noteworthy and will inspire people around the world."

Prime Minister Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met at Chequers on Thursday and viewed an exhibition showcasing the strong economic partnership between India and the UK.

PM Modi also interacted with business leaders at Chequers, highlighting the transformative potential of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "At Chequers, PM Keir Starmer and I saw an exhibition which gave a glimpse of the strong economic linkages between India and the UK. With the signing of CETA, these linkages will rise manifold."

PM Modi added, "Interacted with business leaders at Chequers. The signing of the India-UK CETA has opened up new avenues for trade and investment. It marks a pivotal step in strengthening our economic partnership."

Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Deepening the business & investment connection: PM Narendra Modi & PM Keir Starmer met with business leaders from India and UK following the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement [CETA]. Leading Industry captains from both sides from various sectors were present in the meeting. Both leaders encouraged them to realise the full potential of opportunities flowing from the CETA for deepening trade, investment and innovation partnerships. Highlighting the tangible benefits of the CETA, the two leaders walked through a showcase featuring an impressive line-up of flagship products & innovations from both nations. The exhibits included gems and jewellery, engineering goods, quality consumer products & advanced technological solutions."

Earlier in the day, PM Modi thanked Starmer for warm welcome at Chequers.

PM Modi said that their discussions reflected a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties.

In a post on X, he said, "Thankful to PM Keir Starmer for the warm welcome at Chequers. Our discussions reflect a shared commitment to deepen India-UK ties across sectors."

The much-awaited landmark India-UK FTA was signed in the presence of PM Modi and Keir Starmer earlier in the day, providing greater access to goods and services between the two countries. (ANI)

