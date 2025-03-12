Port Blair [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Georges Pierre Lesjongard, MP and Leader of the Opposition in Mauritius.

PM Modi said that they had constructive exchange of ideas on aspects related to boosting India-Mauritius ties.

Also Read | Starlink Partnership With Airtel To Bring Affordable Satellite Internet Service to India, Offer Seamless Global Connectivity: Sunil Bharti Mittal.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Met Mr. Georges Pierre Lesjongard, MP and Leader of the Opposition. We had a constructive exchange of views on aspects relating to boosting India-Mauritius friendship."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1899705293988143338

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh's 4 Historical Sites Secure Place in Tentative List of UNESCO's World Heritage, CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Happiness (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. The two had 'wonderful' discussions on enhancing India-Mauritius cooperation across various sectors.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1899704891808833870

Prior to that, PM Modi wished the people of Mauritius on their national day and said he looked forward to being part of the celebrations.PM Modi also shared highlights of his visit so far, right from the grand welcome to his meeting with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam, where they reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate "special bond to even greater heights."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1899520688362582520

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India was proud to be a "valued and trusted development partner" for Mauritius and the two nations would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.PM Modi also attended a banquet dinner hosted by Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam. In his remarks at the banquet, PM Modi said that the relationship between the two countries has no boundaries, and they will work together for the people of the two nations, as well as the peace and security of the region.

Prime Minister Modi recalled proposing the SAGAR vision during his last visit to Mauritius. He called Mauritius India's "close maritime neighbour" and "important partner" in the Indian Ocean region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)