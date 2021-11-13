New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a US Congressional delegation here and appreciated the support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US partnership.

"Met a US Congressional delegation led by Senator @JohnCornyn and consisting of Senators @MikeCrapo, @SenTuberville, @SenMikeLee and Congressmen @RepTonyGonzales, @RepEllzey. Appreciated the support and constructive role of the US Congress for deepening the India-US partnership," PM Modi tweeted.

The delegation was led by Senator John Cornyn and consisted of Senator Mike Crapo, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Senator Mike Lee, Rep. Tony Gonzales and Rep. Jake Ellzey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also met the President of the World Economic Forum, Borge Brende and highlighted India's efforts towards strengthening the fight against COVID-19 and the economic reforms undertaken in the country. (ANI)

