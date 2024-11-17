Abuja [Nigeria], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a "very productive discussion" with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday to add "momentum" to the strategic partnership between the two countries. The PM highlighted that there is "immense scope" for the ties to be strengthened in various sectors like defence, technology, health and more.

"Had a very productive discussion with President Tinubu. We talked about adding momentum to our strategic partnership. There is immense scope for ties to flourish even further in sectors like defence, energy, technology, trade, health, education and more," PM Modi said in a post on social media platform X.

Earlier, India and Nigeria exchanged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Sunday as PM Modi met with Nigerian President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria.

Along with the PM, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present at the exchange of MoUs

India and Nigeria have been strategic partners since 2007 with growing economic, energy and defence collaboration. More than 200 Indian companies have invested over USD 27 billion in important sectors in Nigeria. India and Nigeria also share a strong development cooperation partnership.

The visit by PM Modi is the first by a Prime Minister of India to Nigeria in 17 years.

PM Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21. (ANI)

