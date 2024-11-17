Tel Aviv, November 17: A Hezbollah official says the militant group's main spokesman has been killed in an Israeli strike in central Beirut. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief media, said Mohammed Afif was killed in the strike on Sunday. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: 11 Killed, 11 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes in Village of Khreibeh in Eastern Baalbek-Hermel Governorate, Hezbollah Claims It Destroyed Israeli Merkava Tank.

Afif had been especially visible after Israel's military escalation in September and following the assassination of longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

