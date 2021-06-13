New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the Group of Seven (G7) developed nations' support for the proposal moved by India and South Africa for a temporary global waiver on patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks in the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit.

The session, titled 'Building Back Stronger - Health', focused on global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and on strengthening resilience against future pandemics.

During the session, the Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the support extended by the G7 and other guest countries during the recent wave of COVID infections in India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

He highlighted India's 'whole of society' approach to fight the pandemic, synergising the efforts of all levels of the government, industry and civil society.

He also explained India's successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management and conveyed India's willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries.

The Prime Minister committed India's support for collective endeavours to improve global health governance and sought the G7's support for the proposal moved at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) by India and South Africa, for a Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver on COVID related technologies.

In October last year, India and South Africa, along with 57 members of WTO proposed a waiver from certain provisions of the TRIPS agreement for prevention, containment, and treatment of COVID-19.

The WTO Agreement on TRIPS is a comprehensive multilateral agreement on intellectual property.

During his Saturday's address, Prime Minister Modi asserted that today's meeting should send out a message of "One Earth One Health" for the whole world.

Calling for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to prevent future pandemics, he emphasised the special responsibility of democratic and transparent societies in this regard.

PM Modi will participate in the final day of the G7 Summit on Sunday and will speak in two sessions. (ANI)

