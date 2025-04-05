Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo on Saturday.

The two leaders shook hands and warmly greeted each other before proceeding to the delegation-level talks. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present in the meeting.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. During his State visit, PM Modi will discuss progress made on the areas of cooperation agreed upon in the Joint Vision for "Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future" adopted during the Sri Lankan President's State Visit to India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

PM Modi's arrival in Sri Lanka on Friday marked his first visit to the island nation since 2019 and comes amid a renewed regional focus on development partnerships and cultural exchange.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

In Sri Lanka, PM Modi was warmly received at the airport by six senior ministers, despite rains: Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Women and Child Affairs Minister Saroja Savithri Paulraj, and Science and Technology Minister Chrishantha Abeysena.

"Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programs in Sri Lanka," PM Modi posted on X.

After arriving at his hotel, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Indian diaspora and witnessed a traditional puppet performance, underscoring the cultural connections between the two nations. During his visit, PM Modi will travel to Anuradhapura to inaugurate development projects funded by India. (ANI)

