Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 6 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran, in a special briefing on Saturday (local time) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the President of Argentina, Javier Milei for their support to India during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kumaran said that this visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the nations.

"The prime minister thanked President Milei for extending strong support following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India's Jammu and Kashmir and appreciated Argentina's solidarity during this difficult time," he said.

Kumaran said that the visit will help explore new avenues of cooperation across a wide range of sectors.

"It is expected that the visit will further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Argentina and allow us to explore new avenues of cooperation across a wide range of sectors. These particularly include trade and investment, health and pharmaceuticals, defence and security, infrastructure, mining and mineral resources, agriculture and food security, green energy, information and communication technologies, digital innovation, disaster management, science and technology, education, and people-to-people linkages," he said.

He further said that Milei hosted Prime Minister Modi for lunch and held talks on wide-ranging issues.

"Just before we came in, President Milei hosted a lunch for the prime minister, and they had a chance to have a freewheeling discussion on a number of issues that were discussed between the two delegations. Let me try and briefly give a sense of what the conversation touched upon," he said.

"The prime minister emphasised that India and Argentina share democratic values and therefore they are natural partners and that we should use that to expand our cooperation to greater heights in the future," he added.

President Milei thanked Prime Minister Modi for his historic visit to Argentina. The Prime Minister invited President Milei to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

PM Modi met Milei on Saturday (local time). (ANI)

