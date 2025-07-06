Florida, July 06: Wildelis Rosa, a 26-year-old US police officer and Army Reservist, tragically died after undergoing a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedure in South Florida. Rosa had the surgery at Prestige Plastic Surgery Clinic on March 20, just a day after her birthday, during which fat was removed from 12 areas of her body and injected into her buttocks. She paid USD 7,495 (around INR 6.4 lakh) for the procedure. Initially recovering at a short-term rental, Rosa began experiencing extreme pain, breathing difficulties, and dangerously low blood pressure.

Despite attending a follow-up appointment, her condition worsened. On March 22, her birthday, Rosa didn’t respond to messages from her family, raising concern. The next morning, her friend found her unresponsive in the bathroom. CPR was performed, but it was too late. The Miami-Dade medical examiner confirmed the cause of death as a pulmonary embolism — blood clots triggered by the cosmetic procedure. Brazilian Butt-Lift Surgery Kills British Woman Melissa Kerr Who Wanted to Get 'Bigger Bum'.

Her friend reported troubling symptoms the day before her death: Rosa appeared pale, had dilated pupils, purple lips, and numbness in her legs and feet. She had also texted another friend about low blood pressure and circulation problems. New York: Woman Dies After Unlicensed Surgeon Performs Butt Implant Removal Surgery at Home.

Rosa’s heartbroken sister, Anamin Vazquez, believes her death was preventable. “She had dreams of joining the FBI. It was unnecessary for her to die like this,” Vazquez said, mourning the youngest of five siblings whose life was tragically cut short in pursuit of a beauty ideal.

