New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Sri Lanka next week, India on Friday raised the issue of the plight of Indian fishermen caught in the decades-old maritime dispute between the two neighbours.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, said that the long-standing issue of fishermen is expected to feature in the talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"I have no doubt that the Prime Minister will raise issues related to the welfare of our fishermen during his meeting with the Sri Lankan President," Misri said.

The issue of fishermen has been a persistent problem between the two countries, with Sri Lankan authorities arresting Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the international maritime boundary line.

Misri emphasised that India has been in close contact with Sri Lankan authorities to resolve the issue and that a joint working group on fisheries has been established to address the problem.

"We have throughout been in very close contact with Sri Lankan authorities at all levels and in practically every meeting with Sri Lanka this issue is taken up very, very forcefully by our side and our central message has always been that these are issues that should really be seen from the humanitarians and the livelihood concerns lens. There are agreements that have been arrived at from time to time between Indian and Sri Lankan authorities on how to handle this issue," he said.

There has been a lot of concern from the southern states on the issue of fishermen and their livelihoods. As per government data, 528 fishermen were arrested last year, and 53 were arrested this year as of January 31. In this reference, Misri was asked if there is going to be some discussion or an effort to seek some long-term solution to the long-standing problem.

India has consistently advocated a humanitarian approach to the issue, emphasizing the need to avoid the use of force and find mutually acceptable solutions.

Misri noted that India has extended legal, medical, and other forms of assistance to affected fishermen and has facilitated the repatriation of released fishermen from Sri Lanka to India.

Misri added that India has always requested that Sri Lanka treat the fishermen with a humanitarian eye, and both sides have reached agreements regarding the issue.

"There's a formal mechanism as well of a joint working group on fisheries between the two sides. I think the most recent meeting was held in October last year. There is also a mechanism for fishermen's associations from the two sides to work. Our effort is to continue to resolve these issues and find mutual agreement on these issues. And, of course, our mission in Colombo and our consulate in Jaffna remain very closely involved with these issues," he said.

"Any time there are people who are affected, we extend legal as well as other kinds of assistance to them. Sometimes, medical assistance is required, and we also facilitate the repatriation of released fishermen from Sri Lanka to India as early as possible," he said.

Misri added that India strongly focuses on treating the fishermen peacefully and avoiding the use of force.

"One other thing that we have always focused on with regard to this issue in our discussions with Sri Lanka is the need to avoid the use of force under all circumstances and therefore we feel that both sides understand the need to continue our ongoing dialogue, our constructive engagement to eventually achieve long-lasting and mutually acceptable solutions to the issue," he said.

The issue of fishermen is complex, with its roots in agreements signed in the 1970s regarding the international maritime boundary line between India and Sri Lanka. Misri expressed optimism that the ongoing dialogue between the two countries would eventually lead to long-lasting and mutually acceptable solutions to the issue.

"This is something that's a long standing issue. It's also something whose origin lies in certain arrangements that were arrived at many years ago in the mid-70s when the international maritime boundary line between India and Sri Lanka was agreed by the then authorities, both at the central and the state level. Formal agreements were signed with regard to respective rights in this particular area. Since then, of course, on grounds of the alleged crossing of this line by fishermen from our side, there have been arrests on the Sri Lankan side, and then a process has to be gone through," he said.

PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the two countries. During his visit, Modi is expected to discuss a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security cooperation. (ANI)

