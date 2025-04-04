Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, where he's expected to make significant announcements reinforcing India's role in strengthening regional cooperation.

"PM will address BIMSTEC, we are looking forward to the Prime Minister's address, and I'm sure there will be announcements, declarations by the Prime Minister to reinforce India's role in strengthening regional cooperation through BIMSTEC," BIMSTEC Secretary General Indra Mani Pandey told ANI in Thailand.

Pandey praised Thailand for hosting the summit despite the recent earthquake and expressed optimism about the outcomes, which will include the adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030, the eminent persons group report, and the signing of the agreement on maritime transport cooperation.

"It's very good that in spite of the challenges that Thailand has faced because of the earthquake, it has gone ahead with hosting the summit. We are looking forward to a very successful summit which will have a very important outcome, including the summit declaration, adoption of the Bangkok Vision 2030, adoption of the eminent persons group, our rules of procedure, and more signing of the agreement on maritime transport cooperation," the Secretary General said.

As founding members of BIMSTEC, India and Thailand have a long history of cooperation. PM Modi has been instrumental in taking forward the BIMSTEC agenda, hosting a retreat of BIMSTEC leaders in 2016.

The recent bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra is expected to strengthen further the "spirit of cooperation" between the two nations.

"As far as India is concerned, India has always played a very important role in taking forward the BIMSTEC agenda of regional cooperation. It was PM Modi who hosted a retreat of BIMSTEC leaders in 2016 on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, a momentous occasion which pushed forward the agenda of regional cooperation," said Pandey.

The Secretary-general spoke about the recent bilateral meeting between PM Modi and his Thai counterpart, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, and said that it will help strengthen the "spirit of cooperation."

"As far as bilateral are concerned. India has enjoyed excellent bilateral relationship with the member states. And I'm confident the bilateral which will be held by the Prime Minister will further contribute not only to strengthening India's bilateral relations with other member states but also in strengthening the spirit of cooperation," he said.

The bilateral relationship between India and Bangladesh is also set to grow, with Bangladesh taking over as the next chair of the BIMSTEC summit. As a founding member and host of the BIMSTEC Secretariat in Dhaka, Bangladesh is expected to play a key role in regional cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and development.

"Bangladesh will be taking over as the next chair, which will be hosted the day after tomorrow. Bangladesh is a founding member. Also it hosts the Secretariat in Dhaka, so we are looking forward to close cooperation with the government of Bangladesh. In taking forward the agenda for regional cooperation in Bangladesh, regional cooperation in the trade, investment, and development sectors as well as the blue economy will also be led," said the BIMSTEC Secretary General.

Earlier, in a significant cultural gesture, PM Modi announced that India would send relics of Lord Buddha, discovered in Gujarat's Aravalli in the 1960s, to Thailand, allowing devotees to pay their respects

"I am happy to announce that the holy relics of Lord Buddha, which were found in Gujarat's Aravalli in 1960, will also be sent to Thailand for darshan," said PM Modi.

According to the Gujarat Tourism website, these relics were unearthed from Devni Mori, which contains the remains of a Buddhist monastery dating back to the 3rd- 4th century AD.

Elaborating on the cultural ties between the two countries, PM Modi shared how India had sent Lord Buddha's relics to Thailand last year. He said, "Last year, holy relics of Lord Buddha were sent from India to Thailand. It is a matter of great joy that over 4 million devotees received the opportunity to have a darshan."

This move highlights the deep cultural ties between India and Thailand. PM Modi noted that over 4 million devotees had the opportunity to pay their respects to Lord Buddha's relics in Thailand last year.

The 6th BIMSTEC Summit, with the theme "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open BIMSTEC," will be held on April 4, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. It aims to enhance regional cooperation on trade, security, connectivity, and endorse the Bangkok Vision 2030. (ANI)

