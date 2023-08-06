Ljubljana [Slovenia], August 6 (ANI): Slovenia is witnessing "the biggest natural disaster" in its history, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced, following severe floods that killed three people, damaged infrastructure worth an estimated 550 million euros (USD 500 million), and wrecked homes, bridges, and highways, Al Jazeera reported.

Golob said, "Luckily, last night was easier than the one before," following a meeting of the nation's National Security Council on Saturday. He also noted that two thirds of the small Alpine nation's territory had been impacted.

The rivers quickly swelled and broke into homes, fields, and towns as a result of Friday's massive rains. A month's worth of rain, according to Slovenia's weather office, dropped in less than a day.

According to experts, climate change is a contributing factor in extreme weather events. Wildfires broke out and parts of Europe experienced record temperatures during the summer.

Golob claimed that hundreds of homes and other buildings, as well as the road and energy infrastructure, were all severely damaged. Many of the thousands of people had to leave their homes and were rescued by helicopters or firefighters on boats.

The army of Slovenia has joined the relief operation, sending troops to isolated districts in the north to assist.

The main highway running across Slovenia was among the major routes that were still partially closed on Saturday due to water, Al Jazeera reported citing STA news agency.

Authorities warned people not to leave until the extent of the damage was determined because dozens of bridges have also collapsed.

Following the reporting of three weather-related fatalities on Friday, Slovenian media claimed on Saturday that a fourth person had been discovered dead in the nation's capital, Ljubljana. The report hasn't been verified by police yet.

Austria, which is Slovenia's neighbour, reported flash floods on Saturday. In the southern province of Carinthia, about 80 people were compelled to leave their houses temporarily.

Officials said on Saturday that a landslip at the resort town of Shovi in northwest Georgia, known for its wide woods and mineral water springs, left at least 16 people dead and others missing.

The storms on Saturday are only the latest incident in a summer that has been marred by excessive heatwaves, flooding, and landslides around Europe, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

