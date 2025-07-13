Islamabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected the idea of a nuclear exchange during the recent conflict with India, saying his country's nuclear programme was for "peaceful activities and self-defence".

Sharif made the comments while addressing a group of Pakistani students here.

Recalling the four-day military confrontation, Sharif said 55 Pakistanis were killed during the Indian military strikes. However, he emphasised that Pakistan responded with full might.

When asked about the possibility of using nuclear weapons, Sharif replied, “Pakistan's nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and national defence, not for aggression."

India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

