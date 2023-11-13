London, Nov 13 (PTI) British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked controversial Indian-origin Home Secretary Suella Braverman and appointed former premier David Cameron back into the frontline government as his new Foreign Secretary, in a dramatic reshuffle of his Cabinet ahead of general elections next year.

Braverman, a Goan-origin Cabinet minister, repeatedly courted controversy in her senior UK Cabinet role, most recently by accusing the Met Police of “playing favourites” when tackling with aggressive Israel-Gaza protests in an article in ‘The Times'.

Also Read | US Professor Calls Study About Sex With Animals 'Thought Provoking', Encourages People to Read It; Sparks Outrage.

"The King has been pleased to approve the following government appointments: Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as Secretary of State for the Home Department; Rt Hon David Cameron as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs,” a Downing Street statement said.

"It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Home Secretary. I will have more to say in due course," Braverman, 43, said in a brief statement.

Also Read | Chinese Firms Haimai and Haixun Operated 38 Fake News Websites in South Korea.

The reshuffle came at a time when outgoing foreign secretary Cleverly was scheduled for bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is in the UK for a five-day official visit during which he held tea-time talks with Sunak at 10 Downing Street on Sunday.

It now remains to be seen how his further meetings will unfold and if he will be meeting Cameron as his new UK counterpart in place of Cleverly.

"Though I may have disagreed with some individual decisions, it is clear to me that Rishi Sunak is a strong and capable Prime Minister, who is showing exemplary leadership at a difficult time,” Cameron posted in a statement on X.

"I want to help him to deliver the security and prosperity our country needs and be part of the strongest possible team that serves the United Kingdom and that can be presented to the country when the General Election is held,” he said.

Cameron served as the UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016 and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2005 to 2016.

The 57-year-old had resigned as prime minister in June 2016 soon after he lost in the Brexit referendum, having campaigned for the UK to remain within the European Union (EU). At the time, he was directly at odds with Sunak – then a junior minister – who had campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.

"While I have been out of front-line politics for the last seven years, I hope that my experience – as Conservative Leader for eleven years and Prime Minister for six – will assist me in helping the Prime Minister to meet these vital challenges,” added Cameron, who has been made a peer in the House of Lords to meet the parliamentary requirement for appointing the former member of Parliament.

The last foreign secretary to serve in the Lords was Peter Carrington, who was part of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's government in the 1980s, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar focussed on the Opposition Labour Party with a meeting with the party's former prime minister Tony Blair.

"Nice to catch up with former UK PM Tony Blair this morning. Discussed our bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa," Jaishankar posted on X.

Braverman's exit was somewhat expected after days of speculation over her job since it emerged her controversial newspaper article attacking the Metropolitan Police was published without clearance from 10 Downing Street.

Sunak had been under pressure from sections of his Conservative Party as well as faced attacks from the Opposition for allowing her to continue in her job after her breach of the ministerial code by defying her boss' orders.

“Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage,” Braverman said in a statement on Sunday evening, following far-right violence during the protests over the weekend.

“The sick, inflammatory and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorising of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling,” she said, in her final statement as home secretary.

However, she is unlikely to go to the Tory backbenches of the House of Commons quietly and is expected to create trouble for the Sunak-led government with the backing of her supporters on the right of the Conservative Party.

There have also been a number of other lower-level exits from the Sunak Cabinet, including Environment Secretary Therese Coffey and ministers in the transport department. Many of these ministers have revealed plans of stepping away from politics and not contesting the next general election as their reason for exit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)