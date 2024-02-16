Quetta [Balochistan], February 16 (ANI): Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Balochistan stated that they have not yet reached an agreement regarding the forthcoming chief ministerial appointment, reported by Dawn

The leaders remarked that 'no decision has so far been taken about the upcoming chief minister's slot, which will be announced after consultation with the would-be coalition partners.'

During a joint press conference held on February 15, former Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani stated that the central leadership of the party would take a decision about forming a government in Balochistan, as per Dawn

Alyani, accompanied by PML-N Balochistan President Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, General Secretary Jamal Shah Kakar, and party leader Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran-also asked the leadership of 'protesting parties' to approach election tribunals and courts to get their issues resolved instead of "causing difficulties to the people of Balochistan."

According to Dawn, the former CM expressed contentment with PML-N's performance in the February 8 elections, highlighting the party's victory in 10 provincial and five national seats in the province.

Alyani commended the leadership of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, recognizing significant achievements under his guidance.

Moreover, PML-N Balochistan President Armokhail is urging protesting candidates to refrain from disrupting the country's harmony.

He emphasized that Balochistan was now actively participating in national politics at a significant level for the first time, encouraging all parties to contribute towards the province's progress and development through parliamentary engagement.

Regarding discussions with independent MPAs, Mandokhail disclosed positive responses, indicating ongoing efforts to engage with other political entities for potential government formation.

The leaders of PML-N mentioned ongoing efforts to establish communication with other political parties to explore possibilities for government formation.

Besides that, they stressed the need for unity among political parties to serve the interests and development of Balochistan and its people and cautioned them against time wastage through strikes, stressing the necessity of collaborative efforts for the province's betterment. (ANI)

