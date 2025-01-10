Gilgit [PoGB], January 10 (ANI): The Awami Action Committee (AAC) of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), under the leadership of Chairman Ehsan Advocate, convened a crucial meeting to address the ongoing power crisis that has been affecting the region.

As reported by Pamir Times, the committee issued a statement lauding the people of Hunza for their protest in sub-zero temperatures, which compelled the government to engage in negotiations. The AAC commended their resilience and determination, highlighting the significance of the protest in securing attention to the pressing issue of power shortages.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge': Judge Sentences US President-Elect in News York Hush Money Case but Declines To Impose Punishment.

Initially, the AAC had planned a region-wide protest on January 10 to show solidarity with the residents of Hunza. However, following the talks in Hunza, the committee decided to postpone the protest for 15 days. Despite this temporary delay, the AAC issued a stern warning: if power outages are not promptly resolved in Hunza and throughout Gilgit-Baltistan, the committee would resume mass protests across the region.

According to reports by Pamir Times, the AAC presented a series of critical demands and recommendations aimed at tackling the power shortage in PoGB, stressing the urgency of the situation. Key among these proposals was the call for the end of preferential power lines. The AAC strongly condemned the practice of providing special power supply to select groups and called for an equitable distribution of electricity across all communities in the region. The committee emphasised that every resident, regardless of status or location, must have fair access to power.

Also Read | Wayfair Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Company Plans To Reduce Global Workforce by 3% Affecting Hundreds of Employees, Exit Germany Market Amid Challenges.

Additionally, the AAC called for the government to take immediate steps to curb extravagant spending on bureaucratic privileges. Specifically, the committee recommended reducing the massive expenditure on the 7,000 official vehicles used by government officials. Instead, the AAC urged that these funds be redirected toward purchasing thermal generators to provide immediate relief from the ongoing power shortages.

To address the long-term crisis, the AAC highlighted the need to expedite funding for vital power projects. These included the Attabad (54 MW), Henzel (20 MW), and Naltar (16 MW) hydropower plants, as well as projects in Ghowari, Shagarthang, Harpo, and Tangir. The committee stressed the importance of accelerating these projects to ensure sustainable and reliable power generation for the region.

The AAC also called for strict accountability and penalties for contractors responsible for delays in the completion of these critical power infrastructure projects. The committee insisted that those responsible for hindering progress be held accountable for the prolonged power shortages that have affected the region's residents.

With these demands and recommendations, the AAC made it clear that they would continue to advocate for the people of PoGB, urging the government to take swift action to address the power crisis and ensure a sustainable energy future for the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)