Diamer [PoGB], March 13 (ANI): The ongoing "Haqooq Do, Dam Banao Tehreek" protest, led by Amir Quaid, entered its 25th day today, with no resolution in sight as government authorities have failed to engage with the protesters, as reported by the Pamir Times.

The protest, which began in response to grievances over the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, is now intensifying as protest leaders vow to continue their sit-in until their 31-point charter of demands is fully addressed, Pamir Times reported.

During a crucial press conference at Chilas Inn Hotel, the speaker announced the decision to keep the protest going, stating that they would only cease their demonstration once their legitimate demands were met, Pamir Times reported.

The primary concerns revolve around fair compensation for affected residents, proper resettlement processes, and job security for those displaced by the dam's construction.

Pamir Times cited that despite repeated calls for dialogue, the government has not made any significant efforts to negotiate or reach a deal. The protestors, backed by Ulema and Umaideen Diamer, have warned that if authorities continue to ignore their demands, the situation could worsen, particularly in relation to the WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority) operations.

Amir Quaid made it clear that the protest would grow stronger, more stable, and more intense if their grievances were not addressed in a timely manner.

According to Pamir Times, the failure to resolve the issue would not only affect the livelihoods of local residents but also jeopardize the future success of the strategically important Diamer-Bhasha Dam project.

The protestors have called on the government to sit down with them and find a mutually agreeable solution to avoid further escalation. Until their demands are met, the residents of Diamer will continue their fight for their rights.

The people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan have repeatedly protested to raise their concerns, focusing on a range of social, economic, and political issues, with the aim of achieving justice, equality, and better living conditions. (ANI)

