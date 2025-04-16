Gilgit [PoGB], April 16 (ANI): In a show of solidarity, members of the Awami Workers Party gathered in Aliabad, Hunza, to protest the provincial government's recent chargesheet against Aejaz Ayub and the ongoing arrests of political activists in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), as reported by Pamir Times. The protesters called for the release of several detained individuals, including Baloch activist Irfan Azad, Nusrat Hussain, and Waqas Vicky.

Aejaz Ayub, a prominent political figure, has come under scrutiny after the provincial government filed a chargesheet against him, accusing him of activities detrimental to the state's interests. However, protesters argued that Ayub's only "mistake" is performing his duties with integrity and speaking out openly on the pressing issues facing the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. His willingness to voice concerns on behalf of the public has made him a target, but supporters claimed that his actions are those of a patriot determined to serve his people, Pamir Times reported.

The placards held by the protesters displayed messages such as "Release Baloch Activist," "Release Irfan Azad," and "Release Nusrat Hussain," calling attention to the detentions that have been happening in the region. Among the banners, one stood out with the words, "Release Waqas Vicky," highlighting another political activist's ongoing imprisonment.

In addition to demanding the release of detained individuals, the protesters voiced strong opposition to the government's actions, which they claimed were meant to stifle political expression and silence dissent. The youth of Hunza, in particular, took to the streets, rallying behind their fellow political activists and joining hands to push back against the government's attempts to clamp down on free speech. (ANI)

The protestors also issued a formal call to the chief secretaries of the region, urging them to take immediate action and retract the orders issued by the Finance Secretary that have led to the unjust arrests. The government's recent actions have been widely condemned as attempts to curtail democratic processes and infringe upon the rights of the people of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

