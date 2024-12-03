Gilgit [PoGB], December 3, (ANI): The lack of attention from both local and regional authorities has led to the neglect of the village and its residents in Razsana of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB). The villagers are struggling with a severe shortage of basic resources and infrastructure, as reported by Skardu TV.

One villager shared, "Our village is facing numerous problems. There are only 150 gas connections here, and the biggest issue is access to clean water. The water is unfit for drinking, which is a major concern. Additionally, from an employment perspective, there are no job opportunities, and our youth have been unemployed for a long time."

Like many other remote villages in PoGB, Razsana suffers from a lack of essential services, including healthcare, education, and transportation. Another resident expressed frustration and said, "The government has taken our land for free, including the land for the airport, but we have received no compensation. Not a single person from our village has been given a job, and due to river erosion, we have lost our fertile land. Yet, the PoGB government has done nothing to help us."

Despite being home to a hardworking population, the area remains underdeveloped, with insufficient access to vital resources, largely due to the indifference of local authorities. This neglect highlights a broader issue of government apathy in some of the more isolated areas of the region.

There is a growing outcry from residents and social activists, urging the administration to take swift action before the situation deteriorates further. Many believe that the neglect of villages like Razsana represents not just poor governance, but also a case of social injustice, where marginalized communities continue to be ignored.

The region also faces significant challenges in terms of connectivity and access to basic services. Many roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure elements are in a state of disrepair, and repair or development projects are often delayed or abandoned due to a lack of resources, political will, or inefficiencies in project implementation. (ANI)

