Muzaffarabad [PoJK], February 26 (ANI): Two decades after the devastating 2005 earthquake, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains a region marked by broken promises, neglect, and systemic failure. Despite the years that have passed, the region serves as a grim reminder of governmental inefficiency, with thousands of children still forced to study under the open sky due to unfinished school buildings.

The Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA) and the Disaster Recovery Unit (DRU) have failed to clear payments to contractors, citing Pakistan's ongoing financial crisis. According to reports, contractors are still awaiting payments for work completed years ago.

A local contractor, Syed Aslam Kazmi, who finished his projects nearly six years ago, expressed his frustration. "It has been almost six years since I completed the work, but I have not received the payment. As a result, many schools remain incomplete, and children are forced to study outdoors. When we approach ERRA officials, they simply say, 'Pakistan is facing a financial crisis,' but how will the schools ever be completed if we are not paid?"

The issue extends beyond unpaid bills, highlighting the systemic collapse of the education and healthcare sectors in PoJK. While billions of dollars are allocated to Pakistan's military establishment and the political elite's luxuries, the basic needs of the people in PoJK remain neglected. Schools, hospitals, and maternity centers lie in ruins, and residents continue to suffer from inadequate services. The government's failure to prioritize human welfare over military ambitions perpetuates the region's hardships.

Beyond education, many areas of PoJK also suffer from neglect in healthcare and infrastructure development. The region struggles with limited access to basic medical services, leading to poor health outcomes. Hospitals and clinics are often under-resourced, lacking sufficient medical staff and equipped with outdated technology. Additionally, infrastructure, including roads, sanitation, and clean water supply, remains underdeveloped. These challenges are further exacerbated by a lack of government attention and limited investment in public services, pushing the population into deeper marginalisation and hindering their overall well-being. (ANI)

