Protesters take part in demonstrations during a shutdown in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) (Photo/ANI)

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 2 (ANI): Protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) continued for a fifth consecutive day on Thursday, spreading across the region after three young men were allegedly martyred by Pakistani forces. Their funeral prayers in Muzaffarabad drew thousands of people, further intensifying public anger.

Sharing visuals, social media user Nadeem wrote, "The funeral prayers of three young men martyred by Pakistani forces have been offered, with thousands of people attending the funeral prayers."

Also Read | UK Stabbing: 2 Killed, Several Injured in Mass Stabbing Near Manchester Synagogue, Suspect Shot; Bomb Squad on Site (Watch Videos).

He accused authorities of double standards, adding, "The Jammu Kashmir Joint People's Action Committee's march is peaceful, but... Pakistani forces [are] committing atrocities and oppression on unarmed citizens and martyring them."

The protests, led by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), centre around a 38-point charter of demands, including political reforms, subsidised wheat flour, reduced electricity tariffs, free education and health facilities, and the end of perks for government officials.

Also Read | US Should Deepen Defence Ties With India To Counter China, Says Expert.

Anger has also grown over the government's decision to abolish 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.

Muzaffarabad has become the epicentre of the agitation, which has spread to multiple districts of PoJK. Shops, markets and transport services have been shut down, bringing life to a standstill.

Despite an indefinite lockdown and an internet blackout imposed by authorities, large protest caravans have pushed through blockades to join the movement.

Opposition leaders in Pakistan amplified the unrest online. PTI leader Syeda Zahr posted, "A sea of people from Rawalakot has set out towards Muzaffarabad."

Chaudhry Muddasar Raza Machhiana, Coordinator to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, praised demonstrators, writing, "Salam to the people of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) who know how to claim their rights."

Neelum Valley Public Action Committee leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir accused the government of unleashing violence on its own citizens. "This government has turned into a demon... They want to silence us by shutting down the media, deploying forces, and firing on us," he said in a viral video.

Violent clashes have already claimed more than half a dozen lives and left several seriously injured in the past three days, according to sources.

In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee announced that the body of one protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands.

As the demonstrations escalate, security forces have been deployed across PoJK, clearing bridges to block protest marches.

Despite the clampdown, the agitation shows no sign of slowing, with protesters vowing to continue until their demands are met. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)