Gilgit-Baltistan [PoK], March 30 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed concern over extensive power outages and internet disruptions in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, Dawn reported. It has also called for the recovery of a 13-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted recently.

While addressing a press conference on Friday, HRCP co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir, regional coordinator Israruddin Israr, political leader Baba Jan, and women's rights activist Yasmin Kareem, spoke about human rights violations in Gilgit-Baltistan, according to Dawn report.

Also Read | Moscow Terror Attack Probe: Nine Detained in Tajikistan in Relation to Concert Hall Attack in Russia.

Munizae Jahangir stressed that it was alarming that residents of Gilgit-Baltistan were facing more than 22 hours of daily power outages and highlighted the impact of the electricity crisis on the lives of people. She also spoke about the internet disruptions in Gilgit-Baltistan and called for immediate action to resolve these issues.

Jahangir expressed concern over the abduction of 13-year-old Falak Noor and questioned the effectiveness of the police. She criticised the police for allegedly supporting the accused and highlighted the importance of a fair trial to find the exact age of the girl, as per the Dawn report. On Thursday, Gilgit Chief Court Chief Justice Ali Baig asked the local police to present the girl in court.

Also Read | Joe Biden Gagged: Donald Trump Posts Video With Image of Hog-Tied Biden, Drawing Rebuke From Democrat’s Campaign (Watch Video).

She even urged authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure justice for girl's family, Dawn reported. The HRCP co-chairperson said that there was no forensic lab in the region to probe sensitive cases and even mentioned the case of an 18-year-old girl who was found in Gilgit River after remaining missing for 24 days.

Earlier this week, a political activist has raised the issue of racial discrimination prevailing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

During his intervention at the 55th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Thursday, Sajjad Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL, stated, "Pakistani Occupied Kashmir is governed by Act 74 and Gilgit Baltistan by Order 2018, both of which provide constitutional protection to authorities for conducting various forms of racial discrimination."

He said, "Despite their abilities and achievements, indigenous individuals are barred from promotions to positions such as Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, Auditor General, and Finance Secretary, with these roles exclusively reserved for officers of Pakistani ethnicity from Pakistan Civil Services."

Sajjad Raja said, "Furthermore, a majority of job opportunities, especially managerial positions, are occupied by retired Pakistan Army officers, while our youth are compelled to sell their lands and assets to finance their economic migration to the Middle East, Europe, and elsewhere."

He criticised the international community's minimal response to hearing the authentic voice of the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan as a flagrant violation of UNHRC Resolution 21/33. He urged the Council to promptly intervene and rescue the people from the brutal grasp of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)