Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 23 (ANI): From the end of the 1980s towards the beginning of the 1990s, in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), a storm erupted in newspapers, TV, mosques, schools, colleges, cities, markets, and villages. There were chants, songs, processions, Mujahideens, prisoners, killers, dacoits, Kalashnikovs, camps, training, Vigo cars, double-door vehicles, agencies etc., it appeared as if Kashmir's independence is on the horizon, the News Intervention reported.

It was implicit that once Kashmir became independent, thousands of emotional young people would be brought in to show them the Islamic State comparable to paradise, a castle of Islam, and the superpower of Muslims. All of this was an illusion but thousands of young people were brainwashed to believe this.

Also Read | Mali Bomb Blast: At Least 10 People Killed in Complex Attack Near Military Base in Mopti Region.

These gullible young men were fed false stories of oppression and coercion and were thrown in front of a powerful, highly-trained and organized Indian army, holding a few Kalashnikovs, grenades and bullets, the News Intervention reported.

Thus, in the name of the holy "Jihad," the worst and most infamous era of business based on human killings, lootings and humiliation began. The destruction that occurred in Kashmir in the name of this holy Jihad resulted in the loss of human life, damage of property, displacement of people, and death of thousands of young people who were martyred on both sides of the ceasefire line. Children were forced to quit school, and their childhood was snatched, the report said.

Also Read | Sudan Unrest: Indians Evacuated Days After Top PMO Meet, EAM S Jaishankar's Call to Saudi Arabia Counterpart.

One can just imagine how much cruelty has been inflicted in the years since 1988. The luxury and comfort of (Pakistani) generals, colonels, political parties, political sycophants and clerics became possible on the pretext of this very jihad. The people of "The Jihad Council" and "Freedom Conference" enjoyed tremendous benefits.

These people bought properties and houses in Muzaffarabad, Islamabad, and DHAs (Defence Housing Authority, Karachi) and were able to float large businesses during these times. On the other hand, there are numerous examples of exploitation and humiliation in camps and migrant colonies that are beyond description, the News Intervention reported.

The purpose of this entire mournful story is to ask: What happened as a result? Where are those who were responsible for fueling Jihad today? Where are those who were exploited and those who were oppressed? What did they invest those billions of rupees in? What was the outcome? And if only that capital had been invested in human development projects instead of spreading negativity and destructive activities, the situation would have been much better today.

If PTV, Radio Pakistan, Jang newspaper, and the Nawaiwaqt were the only things that existed then people would have been fooled for some more years. Not anymore. Today, the situation is such that those who want to free Kashmir have become a symbol of disgrace in the world, the News Intervention said.

Flour is scarce in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), there are screams of hunger everywhere; people are selling their children, parents are committing suicide and those whose wish was to hoist flags on Delhi's Red Fort are roaming around the world with 'katas' (begging bowls). They had only spread ignorance and violence for 70 years and pointed fingers at others, the News Intervention reported.

Look at the economy of Bangladesh today and evaluate the economy of India, which has surpassed the economic power of Britain. While the Jihadis were going to "liberate" Kashmir, there are now three international airports and direct economic ties with the rest of the world from Srinagar. Srinagar's agricultural produce is reaching markets in Dubai and Europe directly. Traders in Srinagar have access to global markets.

The world's latest railway line and the highest railway bridge have been built in Jammu and Kashmir. The distance between Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is being reduced through tunnels. The infrastructure of Jammu and Kashmir is being developed making it a model area for the world. Highways and motorways are being built, and the atmosphere of development and prosperity is spreading, the News Intervention reported.

All these achievements have been made possible by peace and stability, which is why the people of Jammu and Kashmir have shown their faith in peace and stability. Flour and rice are available at a rate of three to four rupees per kilogram, electricity bill costs sixty rupees, fruits cost between fifty to hundred rupees, and there is no vegetable whose price exceeds thirty rupees.

Now it has come to the point that the Kashmiri whom we used to present as a victim and chanted slogans to free is talking to us about onions, tomatoes, and fruits in their local market. Instead of working to free them, we are discussing going to Srinagar to buy flour, ghee, and onions at affordable prices, the News Intervention said.

Imagine why did this happen? Because they (India) learnt lessons from history, did not interfere in the affairs of others, made policies according to the demands of the modern world, focused on science, technology and modern sciences, created institutions, strengthened democracy, kept the army within its limits and focused on economic development instead of meddling in the internal affairs of other countries, the News Intervention reported.

The conditions of both countries, which gained independence from British rule on the same day, are in front of everyone. One is achieving new heights of development, while the other is falling deeper into an abyss.

There is still time for the leaders of Pakistan to wake up, come out of the past, and make an effort to understand the present and the future according to the circumstances then perhaps after half a century, the conditions will improve significantly and they can be saved from being erased from the world's map.

They can start copying their neighbours at least, otherwise, the laws of nature cannot be changed. By doing useless, faithless, and unnatural deeds, no matter how much they pray, perform Hajj, Umrah, and Tawaf, go to Mecca and Medina and make requests, they cannot change the laws of nature, nor can they be saved from the revenge of nature, the News Intervention said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)