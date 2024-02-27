Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], February 27 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party Provincial President and member of the assembly, Amjad Hussain, accused the Gilgit Baltistan government in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) of neglecting the party's concerns and issued a 10-day ultimatum for their concerns to be resolved.

He also said that the PPP is willing to sit in opposition and take "extreme measures" if their issues are not resolved.

Also Read | Spain Shocker: Pregnant Woman Gives Birth to Stillborn Baby, Dies Due to Excessive Bleeding; Family Alleges Hospital Negligence.

"We have been locked in such a bottle that we are neither in the government nor in the opposition. The government increased wheat prices without our consultation and returned the decision without our consultation," Hussain said.

Addressing the press conference, Amjad Hussain said that the formula was decided that the "nomination of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Appellate Court would be done by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP will nominate two judges of the Supreme Appellate Court and one judge of the Chief Court."

Also Read | Pakistan Court Indicts Jailed Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, His Wife Bushra Bibi in 190 Million Pounds Al Qadir Corruption Case.

"But, in the Chief Court, the judges nominated by PML-N and Khalid Khurshid were regularized, while the regularization of nominated judges by the PPP was stopped," he added.

Hussain also expressed his anger over the decisions taken by the Chief Minister and said that "not a single decision was taken on merit in the last six months."

"In the name of political recruitment, non-political people were recruited, and preparations are underway to make 20 more such recruitments. A coordinator was taken from my constituency, but I was not even consulted. The competent secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan have been neglected. An honest secretary like Safdar has been punished for his honesty and the secretary investigating the scams in the purchase of machines in the health department has been sent on leave. There is no transparency in PSDP plans," he further said.

Hussain further alleged that the Chief Minister is making decisions "arbitrarily" and issued a 10-day ultimatum for him to resolve their concerns.

"Has he bought this government? If the Chief Minister thinks that he will remain silent on his arbitrary actions, we will not. For the sake of regional traditions, I give 10 days to the government and institutions to resolve our concerns. We do not want to topple the government. We only want the government to take its decisions on merit and consult us if we are in the government, otherwise, let us know that we are ready to sit in the opposition. We don't want to take extreme measures; otherwise, I have options to take extreme measures," Hussain added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)