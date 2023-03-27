Warsaw (Poland), Mar 26 (AP) Officials from Poland and the European Union on Monday discussed artillery munitions manufacturing as part of a new, 2 billion euro (USD 2.2 billion) programme to supply Ukraine in its war against invading Russian forces and to replenish Europe's dwindling stocks.

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton visited DEZAMET S.A. munition plant in Nowa Deba, in southeast Poland, accompanied by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak.

Also Read | North Korean Girls Exploited in China’s ‘Red Zone’ - Report.

The visit came just days after Brussels announced a program to reimburse countries offering artillery ammunition to Ukraine from a 1 billion euro (USD 1.1 billion) fund. The programme also aims to spend an equal amount on increasing production in 11 countries with such manufacturing capacity.

Breton said the EU is “determined” to quickly do what is needed in light of a conflict that's expected to drag on. He also encouraged other EU countries to transfer ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Seek Fresh USD 1 Billion Credit From India To Buy Essential Items, Say Reports.

Morawiecki said munitions are what's most urgent needed by Ukraine's armed forces with Kyiv slated to receive a million rounds later this year.

He said Ukraine uses up to 6,000 artillery shells daily as opposed to Russian forces which use 50,000 rounds of various types of ammunition per day.

The officials said Europe needs to urgently increase its ammunition output and urged EU member states to transfer their existing stocks to Ukraine.

The visit came as Russian forces continued to shell areas in Ukraine's partially occupied eastern Donetsk region, killing and injuring civilians. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)