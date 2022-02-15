Berlin, Feb 14 (AP) One person has died and several others were injured in a collision between two commuter trains near Munich, German police said Monday.

Munich police said the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. (1600GMT) at Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn station, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Bavarian capital.

Also Read | Accident in Bolivia: 4 Killed, 22 Injured in a Bus Crash in Chuquisaca Department, Say Reports.

Police said the cause of the crash was still being investigated. (AP)

Also Read | South Korea Rolls Out 4th COVID-19 Vaccine Shots For High-Risk Groups Amid Surge In Omicron Infections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)