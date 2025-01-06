Colombo, Jan 6 (PTI) The police have launched a crackdown on errant private transport operators and three-wheeler taxi operators as part of the 'Clean Sri Lanka' campaign, which has drawn criticism over its implementation.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake launched the most important project of his Government – Clean Sri Lanka – on the eve of 2025.

The police are stopping buses and tuk-tuks to enforce the removal of additional accessories used as ornaments, saying these items pose a danger to the public and violate the Motor Traffic Act.

As a result, all extra features, such as decorative horns and bright lights, are removed, much to the disappointment of the operators.

The police also deployed its personnel who would travel in the buses to identify highway code breaches by the drivers.

“We have to pay fines. They charge us for everything. The police stop us many times, so the passengers complain they get delayed in their journeys," a bus driver said.

“All decorations were removed. What harm do they cause? What is the use? They even ask us to remove miniature Buddha statues from our vehicles”, a three-wheeler taxi driver lamented.

The police said they would strictly enforce the highway code to make sure that privately owned bus operators adhere to discipline and road safety.

The police said that during last year, some 2,359 people died from motor accidents. Bus accidents mostly involving non-state buses accounted for 198 deaths during the first 11 months of the year in 2024.

President Dissanayake has said that the ‘Clean Sri Lanka' campaign was aimed at “restoring deeply eroded and deteriorated social environmental fabric” of the country.

He said there was an urgent need to foster respect for lives. “On an average, approximately seven people lose their lives daily due to road accidents in our country”.

