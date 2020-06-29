London, Jun 28 (AP) Police in Scotland have named the suspect in a stabbing frenzy last week at a hotel for asylum-seekers.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, from Sudan, was shot dead by police in the attack Friday in Glasgow. Six people, including a police officer, were wounded in the stabbings.

Authorities aren't treating the attack as terrorism.

In a statement issued Saturday, Constable David Whyte, 42, described the situation he encountered at the Park Inn Hotel on Friday as “extremely challenging,'' but offered no details other than that he and a colleague “did what all police officers are trained for ... to save lives.''

He also thanked colleagues who put themselves "in harms way" to contain the attack. (AP)

