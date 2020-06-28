Washington, June 28: The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the topmost health body of the United States, updated the list of symptoms linked to coronavirus. The CDC website now includes runny nose, nausea and diarrhea among the COVID-19 symptoms. More entries could be made in the days to come, the federal agency said in its statement.

The inclusion of more symptoms will aid health professionals and experts across the world who either at the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic, or are involved in extensive researches towards finding a medicinal cure of vaccine against the contagious disease. COVID-19 Deaths in America Have Crossed World War I Toll, Says Johns Hopkins University.

While runny nose, nausea and diarrhea are the latest entrants in the list of COVID-19 symptoms, the CDC had in April added the following six symptoms: chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

"This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19," the health body said in its press release.

When the coronavirus cases had first emerged in the US, back in February, the CDC had listed only fever, cough and shortness of breath as the three major symptoms linked to the disease. While scientists had indicated that gastrological issues could also be linked to the virus, no mention of diarrhea or nausea was then made.

