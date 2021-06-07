Azusa (US), Jun 7 (AP) Authorities are investigating gunfire near a Christian university campus in Southern California on Sunday, officials said.

Azusa Pacific University said there was “active gun shot activity” around 1:20 p.m. near the campus, which is located in the San Gabriel Valley northeast of Los Angeles.

Anyone on the campus was told to shelter in place and stay indoors, the university said in an alert.

It was not immediately clear if anyone had been injured or taken into custody.

The university's main campus in the city of Azusa typically serves more than 9,000 students. It was not immediately known how many students and staff were on the campus Sunday.

The university's alert said there was a large police presence responding to the emergency, which was described as on or near the campus.

A spokesperson for the university did not immediately return requests for comment. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)