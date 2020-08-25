Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo (on Monay) met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab where the two leaders discussed shared foreign policy priorities.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today in Jerusalem, Israel," US State Department said.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2020: Donald Trump, V-P Mike Pence Formally Nominated for 2nd Term at Republican National Convention.

"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Raab discussed shared foreign policy priorities, including President Trump's Vision for Peace. The Secretary and the Foreign Secretary also discussed coordination on countering Iran's destabilizing influence in the region," it added.

Pompeo on Monday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem and discussed efforts to "address Iranian malign influence in the region", shared challenges to the US and Israel's face, and the benefit of the Abraham Accords.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Man Honey-Traped by ISI Using Sex Worker in Karachi, Detained.

"We talked about chances for our countries to work together as the whole world tries to push back against this virus that came from Wuhan, China, and I'm confident there are places which our medical systems and pharmaceutical companies will build out a good solution to keep Israelis, Americans, and people all across the world safer and healthier in the weeks and months ahead," said Pompeo during a presser.

Under a historic agreement earlier this month, Israel and the UAE agreed to full diplomatic ties including the mutual establishment of embassies and beginning of open trading. Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annexe parts of the West Bank.

Pompeo is on a five-day Middle-East trip that will also take him to Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)