Washington [US], December 16 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will go into quarantine after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, a State Department spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can't identify that individual," the spokesperson said.

Pompeo has tested negative, but will be in quarantine and under close medical monitoring and will adhere to current health guidelines, the spokesperson added. (ANI/Sputnik)

