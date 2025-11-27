Ankara [Turkey], November 27 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV kicked off the first foreign trip of his papacy on Thursday, arriving in Muslim-majority Turkey for a visit aimed at showcasing his interest in dialogue with other faiths and cooperation with other Christian denominations, New York Times reported.

During his four days in Turkey, Leo is scheduled to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; local Catholic clergy; and leaders of other Christian groups, including Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, head of the Eastern Orthodox church.

On Sunday, Leo is expected to fly to Lebanon, home to the Arab world's largest Catholic community, to meet with church and government officials there, as per New York Times.

During the flight from Rome, Leo told the reporters onboard that his trip to the fraught region sought to "proclaim how important peace is throughout the world" and to encourage "greater unity" among people, "in spite of different religions, in spite of different beliefs."

He wished the Americans onboard a happy Thanksgiving and walked the length of the plane delivering greetings to journalists, signing programs and blessing rosaries. He also received homemade pumpkin pies from two reporters, and told another that he had completed the day's Wordle game in The New York Times and "got it in three."

Leo's decision to begin his first trip abroad in Turkey, a predominantly Muslim country with a tiny Catholic population, is a nod to Christian history that he hopes will signal his modern day message, Vatican officials have said.

On Friday, he will visit the site of the ancient city of Nicaea, now called Iznik, to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of a Christian gathering there that defined tenets of the faith. The resulting document, the Nicene Creed, is still followed by modern Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant Christians, regardless of their other theological differences, as per New York Times.

It was a trip, Vatican officials have said, that Leo's predecessor, Pope Francis, had hoped to make before falling ill. Leo became pope after Francis died in April.

The visit is a boon for Erdogan, who gets the honor of being the first head of state to receive the new pope. Their meeting in Ankara, the Turkish capital, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, after Pope Leo visits the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey and its first president.

"As a good Muslim, I am very happy," said Emre Oktem, a professor of international law at Galatasaray University in Istanbul. "As a Catholic pope, he comes and pays his first visit to a Muslim country -- it is a sign of openness and interest in cooperation," New York Times reported. (ANI)

