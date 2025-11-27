Dubai, November 27: Saudi Arabia has introduced a sweeping new proposal to standardise professional attire across every public, private and non-profit workplace in the Kingdom. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) has released a draft “Code of Appearance and Conduct” that lays out clear rules on what employees must wear, how they must present themselves and the behaviour expected in professional settings. The draft is currently open for public consultation before being formally implemented.

Under the proposed rules, Saudi men will be required to wear the national dress, non-Saudi men must wear formal suits, and all female employees, Saudi and expatriate, must adhere to strict standards of modesty. The regulation aims to reinforce cultural identity, enhance professionalism, and create a unified workplace environment nationwide. Saudi Arabia Road Accident: Last Rites of Madinah Bus Accident Victims Performed in the Presence of Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

Mandatory Attire for Saudi and Non-Saudi Male Employees

A central part of the dress code is the distinction between Saudi and non-Saudi male workers, ensuring the Kingdom’s heritage remains visible within corporate environments.

For Saudi Men:

Saudi male employees must wear the Official National Dress, the white thobe along with the ghutra or shemagh. The Ministry says the rule highlights national pride and strengthens the presence of cultural identity in everyday professional life.

For Non-Saudi Men:

Expatriate male employees are required to wear a formal business suit. By eliminating variations in business casual attire, the rule enforces a consistent, elevated standard of appearance for foreign workers across all sectors. Saudi Arabia: 23 Injured After 360-Degree Ride Snaps Mid-Air at Green Mountain Park in Taif; Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Strict Modesty Rules for Female Employees

The draft regulations also introduce detailed requirements for women, focusing on modesty, professionalism and public decency.

For All Women (Saudi and Non-Saudi):

Employees must wear clothing that fully covers the body and is neither tight nor transparent.

These requirements apply not only in the workplace but also during official functions, media appearances and any work-related public engagement. The aim, the Ministry says, is to uphold professionalism and respect for societal values across all job roles.

Behavioural Standards, Restrictions and Penalties

The “Code of Appearance and Conduct” goes beyond clothing to establish expected behaviour at work.

Employees are required to maintain good conduct, observe personal hygiene and present themselves in a professional, dignified manner. They are strictly prohibited from wearing any item that features political, ideological, offensive or provocative imagery or slogans.

The regulation also places responsibility on employers. Every company must create and publicly display a written internal dress code aligned with the government’s guidelines. Firms that fail to implement or enforce these rules could face penalties under the Saudi Labour Law. Historically, such violations have resulted in fines of up to SR 5,000 for establishments.

A Step Toward a More Standardised Professional Identity

Saudi Arabia’s draft dress code represents a major shift in regulating workplace appearance, signalling a move toward a unified corporate culture that reflects both modern professionalism and traditional identity.

While the guidelines set clear standards for employees, they also bring notable changes that organisations must prepare for, from updating HR policies to ensuring compliance across multinational staff.

As the open consultation period continues, the final version may evolve based on public feedback. But the direction is unmistakable: the Kingdom is working toward a more consistent, clearly defined professional image that aligns with its cultural values and its vision for a disciplined, modern workforce.

