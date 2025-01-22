Lahore [Pakistan], January 22 (ANI): Popular Pakistani YouTubers Sohaib Chaudhry and Sana Amjad resurfaced on Tuesday after a mysterious 21-day disappearance, sparking rumours of abduction or even death. In a video, Sohaib revealed he was abducted and tortured by members of a significant political party who pressured him to join their organisation.

While refraining from naming the group, Sohaib promised to disclose further details in future videos. Both YouTubers, known for their content related to India, have often courted controversy.

In his video, Sohaib Chaudhry detailed his ordeal, saying he lived in constant fear of death during his captivity. "I was thinking that any day could be the last of my life," he said. The YouTuber alleged he was subjected to severe torture as his captors tried to force him into compliance. Despite the physical and emotional pain, Sohaib vowed to stand firm. "I will not fear, as all my fear has been removed now. I will continue to say what is true," he declared. His statements underscored his defiance in the face of threats.

Sana Amjad shared her traumatic experience, revealing how her family was targeted to silence her. She disclosed, "The men tortured my mom because of my channel. They want the content to be banned or my channel shut down." Despite this, Sana's resolve remains unbroken. "They have removed all my fear after torturing my mom. I will continue to make videos," she said. Sana's channel, which has often praised India and advocated for greater cooperation between India and Pakistan, has made her a divisive figure in Pakistan.

Defending her content, Sana stated, "Praising India is not a crime in Pakistan. Several politicians, including the Prime Minister, have also praised Indian policies in the past." She thanked Indian media and YouTubers for their support during her disappearance while criticising the silence of her Pakistani peers. "I would like to thank Indian media and YouTubers for standing by us, but Pakistani media and YouTubers chose to remain silent," she remarked.

Both YouTubers remain determined to continue their work despite the risks. Sohaib declared, "It's a chance that my death could become a reality in the coming days, but I will continue to tell right from wrong, no matter what." (ANI)

